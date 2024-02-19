Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Citigroup

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

