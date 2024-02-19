Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HASI. Mizuho increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of HASI opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

