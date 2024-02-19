Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stake Lowered by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 148,607 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 582.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.82. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

