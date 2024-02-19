Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 18,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 84,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.5% during the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.9% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 737,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $220,121,000 after purchasing an additional 95,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $404.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $245.61 and a 52 week high of $420.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

View Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.