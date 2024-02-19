Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of HR stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

