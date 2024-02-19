Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.520-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.52-1.58 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 7.9 %

HR opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after buying an additional 425,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,886,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,953,000 after buying an additional 830,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

