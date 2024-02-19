Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -167.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on HR

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $195,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.