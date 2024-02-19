HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $834.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

