Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Hecla Mining worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.3 %

Hecla Mining stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.19.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

