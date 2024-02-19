HEICO (HEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $194.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.41. HEICO has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $195.67.

HEICO Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at HEICO

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in HEICO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HEI

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.