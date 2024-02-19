Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.54. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after buying an additional 345,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

