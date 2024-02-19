Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLF. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Up 0.5 %

Herbalife stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $801.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.