High Liner Foods (HLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.
High Liner Foods Price Performance
Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$11.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$398.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.16. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$10.11 and a 1-year high of C$15.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.40.
High Liner Foods Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than High Liner Foods
- Trading Halts Explained
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.