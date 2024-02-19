High Liner Foods (HLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$11.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$398.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.16. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$10.11 and a 1-year high of C$15.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price target on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

