HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 137,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $13,449,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,708,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,833,652.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 137,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $13,449,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,708,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,833,652.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,079 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $99.31 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

