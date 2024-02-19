Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $10.03 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $51,038.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,444.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,353 shares of company stock worth $3,952,920. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $17,391,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $11,371,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.