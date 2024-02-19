Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $469,009.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,159,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,353 shares of company stock worth $3,952,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

