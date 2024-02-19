Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HRL opened at $28.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

