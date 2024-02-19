HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 860,447 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 157,578 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HP were worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HP by 84.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

