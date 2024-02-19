HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $560.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. HSBC has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $42.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in HSBC by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 51,635 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

