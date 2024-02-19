HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 728.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $613.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.75. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.07 and a twelve month high of $660.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

