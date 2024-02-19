Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594 over the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $132.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $134.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

