Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on H

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594 over the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $132.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $134.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.