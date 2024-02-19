IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.250-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $88.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $684,274,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after acquiring an additional 111,296 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

