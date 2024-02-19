IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $17.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,461.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 87,316 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $520,403.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,902.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $101,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at $594,461.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.25.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

