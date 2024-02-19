IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $17.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences Trading Up 12.7 %
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.25.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
