Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209,409 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,840,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.40% of Illumina worth $303,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN opened at $143.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.83.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

