Immersion (IMMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $221.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 14th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immersion

Insider Activity at Immersion

In other Immersion news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $73,375.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,518,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,602.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,625 shares of company stock valued at $547,625. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 78,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.