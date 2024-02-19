Ingevity (NGVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity Price Performance

Ingevity stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $90.81.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.