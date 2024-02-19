InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:IHT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 33.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
