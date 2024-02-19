InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,944,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,408,981,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,392. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.