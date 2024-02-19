Inseego (INSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego Trading Down 6.1 %

INSG stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Inseego has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Institutional Trading of Inseego

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

