Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Buys $115,120.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joey Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $75.01.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after buying an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after buying an additional 719,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

