Insider Buying: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Buys $2,035,750.00 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) Director Dean Stoecker bought 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Dean Stoecker bought 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,661,100.00.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.31.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

