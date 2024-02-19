Insider Buying: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Acquires $156,240.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a P/E ratio of 173.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 516.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,356.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

