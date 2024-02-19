Insider Buying: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Acquires $156,240.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance
Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a P/E ratio of 173.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00.
Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 516.95%.
Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
