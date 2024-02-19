Insider Buying: Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Director Acquires $37,499,992.58 in Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,763,288.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 4,797.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

