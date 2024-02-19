Insider Buying: Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Acquires C$95,500.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 95,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$95,500.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 5,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 10,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 18,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$18,180.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 32,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 29,300 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,300.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Up 3.1 %

Lavras Gold stock opened at C$1.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.05. Lavras Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$51.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

