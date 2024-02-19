Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Buys C$228,489.69 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,489.69.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Sime Armoyan bought 23,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,920.75.
- On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,435.00.
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,825.00.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 10,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 26,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,700.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, Sime Armoyan acquired 15,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,275.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Sime Armoyan acquired 23,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,956.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 28,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,725.00.
- On Monday, November 27th, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.
- On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00.
TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$345.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$5.20 and a 52 week high of C$5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.40.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
