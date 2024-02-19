Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $71,665,738.11 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,002,768.48.

On Friday, January 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 44,936 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $3,396,712.24.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 55,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $4,193,200.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 23,928 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $1,874,998.08.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $1,071,573.60.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,510 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $1,112,278.30.

On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $7,013,694.38.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $2,903,967.22.

On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,171,779.40.

Agilysys Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 67.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,045 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth $18,976,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7,338.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $502,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

