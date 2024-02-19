Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $71,665,738.11 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 18th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,002,768.48.
- On Friday, January 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 44,936 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $3,396,712.24.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 55,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $4,193,200.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 23,928 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $1,874,998.08.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $1,071,573.60.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,510 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $1,112,278.30.
- On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $7,013,694.38.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $2,903,967.22.
- On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,171,779.40.
Agilysys Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of AGYS stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 67.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,045 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth $18,976,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7,338.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $502,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
