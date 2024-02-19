Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $395,050.50 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AKAM stock opened at $109.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.26.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

