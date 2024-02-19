Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $1,989,741.34 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $69.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 95.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 184.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 249.4% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 194,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

