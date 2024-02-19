Insider Selling: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Insider Sells $243,769.50 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at $27,430,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Altus Power Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPS. B. Riley increased their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Altus Power in the second quarter worth about $254,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Altus Power by 292.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Altus Power by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

