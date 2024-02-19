Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Sells $263,713.86 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $263,713.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 140,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,909,016.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $185,622.64.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,609 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $496,283.98.

On Friday, November 24th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total value of $80,343.78.

On Monday, November 20th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,075 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $572,349.75.

Atlassian stock opened at $207.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Atlassian by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,282,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,981,000 after acquiring an additional 293,793 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

