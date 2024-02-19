Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Sells $263,713.86 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $263,713.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 140,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,909,016.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $185,622.64.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,609 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $496,283.98.
- On Friday, November 24th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total value of $80,343.78.
- On Monday, November 20th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,075 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $572,349.75.
Atlassian Trading Down 2.5 %
Atlassian stock opened at $207.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
