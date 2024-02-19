Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells $539,563.58 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $142.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.49. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in AutoNation by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

