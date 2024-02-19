Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $473,757.52 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,635,223.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ciena Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.91 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.