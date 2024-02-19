Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells $1,607,200.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.