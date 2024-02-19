Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Sells $571,085.95 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $118.98 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Raymond James raised their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

