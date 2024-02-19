Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Sells $115,979.84 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $115,979.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of EXAS opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.37 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 127.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 230.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 356,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.