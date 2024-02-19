Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Sells $115,979.84 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $115,979.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.37 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 127.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 230.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 356,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

