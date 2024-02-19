Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Sells $84,527.68 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,259.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

EXAS opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.37 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

