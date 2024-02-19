Insider Selling: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $52,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,219.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $53,337.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $56,672.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00.

BUSE opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 44.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Busey by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

