Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $5,200,800.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 12th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00.
  • On Thursday, December 28th, Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $50,849.04.
  • On Tuesday, December 26th, Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $508,669.20.
  • On Thursday, December 21st, Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $24,325.00.
  • On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $52,289.28.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00.

Shares of FROG opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

