Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $5,200,800.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $50,849.04.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $508,669.20.

On Thursday, December 21st, Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $24,325.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $52,289.28.

On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00.

JFrog Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of FROG opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

