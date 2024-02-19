Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Vice Chairman Sells $323,917.60 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Peter Scher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $27.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $27.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.