Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Vice Chairman Sells $323,917.60 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Scher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $27.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.