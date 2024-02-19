Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $9,868,486.54 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $9,868,486.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,130,355 shares in the company, valued at $610,215,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $16,478,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $5,280,099.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $85.63 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

