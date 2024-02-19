Insider Selling: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Insider Sells $601,500.00 in Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,770.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kristian Reich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
MLTX stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on MLTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MLTX
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.