Insider Selling: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Insider Sells $601,500.00 in Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,770.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristian Reich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,726,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

